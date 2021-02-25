Global BC sponsors Feast of Fortune

Global BC sponsors Feast of FortuneEvent Ended
Join St. Paul’s Foundation in celebrating Lunar New Year during Scotiabank Feast of Fortune.
This virtual fundraiser features an amazing entertainment lineup, noodle arts demonstration, face changing performance, silent auction, and a 50/50 draw! Funds raised will support the new St. Paul’s Hospital.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at HelpStPauls.com/Feast