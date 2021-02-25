Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Jan 1, 1970 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Feast of Fortune

Event Ended
Where
Virtual - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-25-2021 19:00 02-25-2021 21:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Feast of Fortune

Thursday, February 25 | 7pm | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtual - BC jlee@providencehealth.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://helpstpauls.com/feast-of-fortune-2021
Contact
jlee@providencehealth.bc.ca

Thursday, February 25
Virtual

Join St. Paul’s Foundation in celebrating Lunar New Year during Scotiabank Feast of Fortune.

This virtual fundraiser features an amazing entertainment lineup, noodle arts demonstration, face changing performance, silent auction, and a 50/50 draw! Funds raised will support the new St. Paul’s Hospital.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at HelpStPauls.com/Feast