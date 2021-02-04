Menu

Virtual
Feb 16 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Home Front WWII Virtual Tour

Where
Coquitlam Heritage - 1116 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
16-02-2021 11:30 16-02-2021 12:30 Home Front WWII Virtual Tour

 Coquitlam Heritage - 1116 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam, BC
Website
https://www.coquitlamheritage.ca/eventslist/2021/2/16/home-front-wwii-virtual-tour
To celebrate Heritage Week in British Columbia we are hosting a series of virtual tours. Join us to learn about the impact of World War II on those who stayed behind in Coquitlam and Canada in general. This presentation takes you through each room of the museum and our Heritage Assistant highlights the themes and artifacts that speak to this unique time in the history of our community.

