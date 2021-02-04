Home Front WWII Virtual Tour
To celebrate Heritage Week in British Columbia we are hosting a series of virtual tours. Join us to learn about the impact of World War II on those who stayed behind in Coquitlam and Canada in general. This presentation takes you through each room of the museum and our Heritage Assistant highlights the themes and
To celebrate Heritage Week in British Columbia we are hosting a series of virtual tours. Join us to learn about the impact of World War II on those who stayed behind in Coquitlam and Canada in general. This presentation takes you through each room of the museum and our Heritage Assistant highlights the themes and artifacts that speak to this unique time in the history of our community.