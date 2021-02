KDocsFF 2021: Resistance. Justice. Freedom.

March 12 to 21

Online

Metro Vancouver’s premier social justice film festival, KDocsFF celebrates the power of documentary film and documentary activism.

The annual KDocsFF film festival showcases award-winning films, keynote speakers, filmmakers, panelists, exhibitors, performances, and community partners.

Participants engage in lively discussions, debates, and dialogues as they investigate today’s most pressing global issues.

Global BC is a media sponsor.

Details at KDocsFF.com