Nature Drawing for Beginners Family Day

Try your hand at drawing some of the animals of the temperate rainforest! Spend part of your Family Day with the Ecology Centre! Learn how to draw some of the animals that live in the temperate rainforest, and hear more about them! Drawings will be simple and easy for the whole family to follow. Suitable for ages 4-10 but all ages welcome. Bring paper and something to colour with (felts, crayons, pastels, or pencil crayons). Register on Eventbrite:https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/140223625639 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.