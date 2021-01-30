Menu

Advertisement
Virtual
Jan 30 - Mar 1 12:00 PM

Villa Cathay Red Envelope Campaign

Where
Online - 970 Union Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-01-2021 12:00 01-03-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Villa Cathay Red Envelope Campaign

In celebration of Lunar New Year, Villa Cathay Care Home is hosting its Red Envelope Campaign in support of seniors in our community! Now live, the event is raising funds for Phase 2 of the Villa Cathay Rejuvenation Project which will help open Villa Cathay’s long-term care facility to 97 more deserving seniors. Donate $200… Full details 

 Online - 970 Union Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://villacathay.ca/red-envelope-campaign/
Contact
aloa@villacathay.ca 6042153544 (Villa Cathay Care Home)
In celebration of Lunar New Year, Villa Cathay Care Home is hosting its Red Envelope Campaign in support of seniors in our community! Now live, the event is raising funds for Phase 2 of the Villa Cathay Rejuvenation Project which will help open Villa Cathay's long-term care facility to 97 more deserving seniors. Donate $200 or more and receive a pack of 5 special edition face masks, with your choice of two designs, Good Luck and Prosperity. Learn more on how you can support here: https://villacathay.ca/red-envelope-campaign/.
