Villa Cathay Red Envelope Campaign
In celebration of Lunar New Year, Villa Cathay Care Home is hosting its Red Envelope Campaign in support of seniors in our community! Now live, the event is raising funds for Phase 2 of the Villa Cathay Rejuvenation Project which will help open Villa Cathay's long-term care facility to 97 more deserving seniors. Donate $200…
- aloa@villacathay.ca 6042153544 (Villa Cathay Care Home)
In celebration of Lunar New Year, Villa Cathay Care Home is hosting its Red Envelope Campaign in support of seniors in our community! Now live, the event is raising funds for Phase 2 of the Villa Cathay Rejuvenation Project which will help open Villa Cathay’s long-term care facility to 97 more deserving seniors. Donate $200 or more and receive a pack of 5 special edition face masks, with your choice of two designs, Good Luck and Prosperity. Learn more on how you can support here: https://villacathay.ca/red-envelope-campaign/