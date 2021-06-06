Menu

Virtual
Jun 6 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Kidney Foundation of Canada’s 2021 Kidney Walk

Where
Virtual - 1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-06-2021 11:00 06-06-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Kidney Foundation of Canada’s 2021 Kidney Walk

The 2021 Kidney Walk is again going VIRTUAL across Saskatchewan, Alberta, BC & Yukon, and the Territories on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Put your feet, wheels, paws to the pavement on Sunday, June 6th as we rally together across together across western Canada! Gather your team and walk 2 – 5 KM or a distance… Full details 

 Virtual - 1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.kidney.ca
Contact
suzanna.daprile@kidney.ca 306-664-8588 (Suzanna D'Aprile)
The 2021 Kidney Walk is again going VIRTUAL across Saskatchewan, Alberta, BC & Yukon, and the Territories on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Put your feet, wheels, paws to the pavement on Sunday, June 6th as we rally together across together across western Canada! Gather your team and walk 2 – 5 KM or a distance of your choice in your community to show your support for the kidney cause. Let's commit to doing the most we can do. The Kidney Foundation's patient programs, services and kidney research are vital. Funds raised through our Kidney Walk community are a major contributor to maintaining these programs.
