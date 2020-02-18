Global BC sponsors Variety Show of Hearts 2021

February 18-19 on Global BC

February 20 | 1pm to 5:30pm on Global BC

The Variety Show of Hearts returns to Global BC in an all-new 3-day format.

Tune in on February 18th & 19th to meet some of the amazing children you helped in 2020.

Then on February 20th catch the 55th Show of Hearts Telethon featuring special guests David Foster, Pia Toscano and Loverboy.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Watch the telethon broadcast on February 20th on Globalnews.ca/bc and donate to Variety.bc.ca or call 310-KIDS.