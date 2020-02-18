Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
Jan 1, 1970 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Variety Show of Hearts 2021

Event Ended
Where
on Global BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-18-2021 05:00 02-20-2021 17:30 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Variety Show of Hearts 2021

February 18 to 20 | Global BC | Full details 

 on Global BC - BC Variety the Children's Charity DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.variety.bc.ca/show-of-hearts-2021/
Contact
310-KIDS (5437) (Variety the Children's Charity)

February 18-19 on Global BC
February 20 | 1pm to 5:30pm on Global BC

The Variety Show of Hearts returns to Global BC in an all-new 3-day format.

Tune in on February 18th & 19th to meet some of the amazing children you helped in 2020.

Then on February 20th catch the 55th Show of Hearts Telethon featuring special guests David Foster, Pia Toscano and Loverboy.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Watch the telethon broadcast on February 20th on Globalnews.ca/bc and donate to Variety.bc.ca or call 310-KIDS.