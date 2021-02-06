Menu

Virtual
Feb 23 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Global BC sponsors GVBoT Black History Month: Solidary through action

Where
Virtual - BC View Map
When
Tuesday, February 23 | Noon | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/1941-6681
Contact
events@boardoftrade.com

Tuesday, February 23 | Noon
Virtual

Join Global BC’s Michael Newman and Nadia Stewart, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council to celebrate Black History Month.

On February 25 join the virtual event where we celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians, learn about the barriers still faced, and discuss tangible actions to support and advance equity.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BoardOfTrade.com/Events