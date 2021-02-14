The Valentine’s Gala – It’s About Love
- Where
- Global TV - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-02-2021 16:30 14-02-2021 17:30 America/Toronto The Valentine’s Gala – It’s About Love
The Edmonton Opera is partnering with the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre to bring the Annual Valentine’s Gala into your home for the first time ever! Full detailsGlobal TV - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://edmontonopera.com/gala
The Edmonton Opera is partnering with the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre to bring the Annual Valentine’s Gala into your home for the first time ever!
Get a backstage pass and meet the players that bring the Valentine’s Gala to life. Experience powerful performances of Pop Classics and Opera Favorites that celebrate the love we share for each other, our families, and our community.
Watch the Valentine’s Gala on Global TV across Alberta on February 14 at 4:30pm.