Theater
Feb 14 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

The Valentine’s Gala – It’s About Love

Where
Global TV - View Map
When
14-02-2021 16:30 14-02-2021 17:30 America/Toronto The Valentine's Gala – It's About Love

The Edmonton Opera is partnering with the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre to bring the Annual Valentine’s Gala into your home for the first time ever! Full details 

 Global TV
Website
http://edmontonopera.com/gala

The Edmonton Opera is partnering with the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre to bring the Annual Valentine’s Gala into your home for the first time ever!

Get a backstage pass and meet the players that bring the Valentine’s Gala to life. Experience powerful performances of Pop Classics and Opera Favorites that celebrate the love we share for each other, our families, and our community.

Watch the Valentine’s Gala on Global TV across Alberta on February 14 at 4:30pm.