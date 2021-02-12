Richmond Art Gallery presents a new solo show by renowned Canadian contemporary artist Brendan Fernandes, Inaction, on display from February 12 to April 3, 2021. The exhibition, co-produced with the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery at Wesleyan University, addresses violence against queer, POC and marginalized bodies, as well as the potential for change through collective action. Inaction features the Canadian premiere of the two-channel video Free Fall: for Camera and a commissioned series of nine minimalist sculptural works. The sculptures will be activated in three livestreamed performances featuring contemporary and ballet dancers in March and April, dates to be announced.