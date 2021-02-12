Global Edmonton supports: Silver Skate Create Your Winter Experience
- Hawrelak Park - View Map
- http://Silverskate.ca
This winter, Silver Skate is offering an abundance of DIY winter-friendly experiences and challenges that are as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home. From February 12 – 21, we challenge you to embrace your environment: explore the river valley, go for a skate, make a snow angel, or visit a winter patio.
Grab your mittens and toques and create your Silver Skate Winter Experience now