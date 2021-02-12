Menu

Festival
Feb 12 - Feb 21 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Silver Skate Create Your Winter Experience

Where
Hawrelak Park - View Map
When
From February 12 – 21 grab your mittens and toques and create your Silver Skate Winter Experience! Full details 

Website
http://Silverskate.ca

This winter, Silver Skate is offering an abundance of DIY winter-friendly experiences and challenges that are as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home. From February 12 – 21, we challenge you to embrace your environment: explore the river valley, go for a skate, make a snow angel, or visit a winter patio.

Grab your mittens and toques and create your Silver Skate Winter Experience now