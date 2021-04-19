Global Lethbridge supports: Coaldale 5K Family Fun Run
- http://racepro.ca/coaldale
The tenth annual Coaldale 5K Family Fun Run is going virtual this spring! Mark your calendar – race week takes place April 19-26.
Visit the website for more info and to sign up! The registration deadline is April 17.