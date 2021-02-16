Menu

Virtual
Feb 16 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Flush of Fragrance

Where
Zoom - 900-570 Granville St., Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-02-2021 18:30 16-02-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Flush of Fragrance

Rambling down a cobbled pathway, the sweet fragrance of a wild rose filled the air, deep garnet red, velveteen petals each curled to perfection. Let’s paint these fascinating flowers together. Lisa Wolfin will guide you through learning watercolour and pen techniques! No experience necessary. Full details 

 Zoom - 900-570 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/artclasses
Contact
media@artvancouver.net (Vancouver Visual Art Foundation)
Rambling down a cobbled pathway, the sweet fragrance of a wild rose filled the air, deep garnet red, velveteen petals each curled to perfection. Let’s paint these fascinating flowers together. Lisa Wolfin will guide you through learning watercolour and pen techniques! No experience necessary.