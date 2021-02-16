16-02-2021 18:30

16-02-2021 20:30

America/Toronto

Flush of Fragrance

Rambling down a cobbled pathway, the sweet fragrance of a wild rose filled the air, deep garnet red, velveteen petals each curled to perfection. Let's paint these fascinating flowers together. Lisa Wolfin will guide you through learning watercolour and pen techniques! No experience necessary.