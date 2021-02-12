Menu

Virtual
Feb 12 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Peaches in Soft Pastel

Zoom - 900-570 Granville St., Vancouver, BC View Map
Add to Calendar 12-02-2021 18:30 12-02-2021 20:30

You can draw with pastels or you can paint with pastels. We will do all of these! Get ready for a new experience with Elena Nahum Leroy and create a piece of art that will make you feel happy for a long time. Full details 

 Zoom - 900-570 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Vancouver Visual Art Foundation
media@artvancouver.net
https://www.vanvaf.com/artclasses
media@artvancouver.net (Vancouver Visual Art Foundation)
