Peonies in a Vase

Lauren Morris will guide you on how to paint the loose shapes of peonies while using acrylics to create colour, mixing of paints and dimension. Peonies are her favourite flower and she will teach you a step by step guide in order for you to create a vase of flowers in your own unique style. No previous experience necessary! About the Instructor: Lauren Morris was born in Cape Town, South Africa. After completing Graphic Design at the Cape Technikon in South Africa, she pursued a career in the publishing field working for various magazines and book publishers. Several years later, a keen drive to widen her creative scope, coupled with a penchant for travel initiated a trip to America. It was there that she learnt to work and explore the many options of Fine Art. The bold bright colours of flowers inspired her to do a series of still lives in which she explored many different brush strokes. "When I paint flowers, I feel inspired to create a harmonious and joyful symphony bursting with sensuality and life. I see them as exuberant souls". Rich colour and energy are what inspire her most. Her recent works took on a new direction of abstraction both floral and landscapes. Lauren’s exhibits include, three group shows as well as two Solo shows at the "Sidney and Gertrude Zack Gallery", a duo show at the Amelia Douglas Gallery and a Solo show at the Jericho Arts Centre. She has also participated in Dinner by Design, Art Vancouver and Vancouver Interior Design Show, East side Culture Crawl" and "Artists in Our Midst". At present she teaches workshops to adults and does numerous commissions.