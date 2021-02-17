Menu

Virtual
Feb 17 2:30 PM - 4:15 PM

Black Migration and British Columbia

Virtual - BC View Map
Wednesday, February 17 | 2:30pm | Virtual 

 Virtual - BC BC Black History Awareness Society DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
https://bcblackhistory.ca/events/

Wednesday, February 17 | 2:30pm
Virtual

Join the BC Black History Awareness Society for the Black Migration and British Columbia virtual talk.

Hear from scholars about the lives of the estimated 800 men, women, and children of African descent that migrated to British Columbia in 1858.

Details at BCBlackHistory.ca/events