Black Migration and British Columbia
Wednesday, February 17 | 2:30pm
Virtual
Join the BC Black History Awareness Society for the Black Migration and British Columbia virtual talk.
Hear from scholars about the lives of the estimated 800 men, women, and children of African descent that migrated to British Columbia in 1858.
Details at BCBlackHistory.ca/events