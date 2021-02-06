Let’s paint a Herring Gull. By the end of this class, you will know how to create realistic birds. This live class also focuses on brushwork, edges, texture and how to make white, colourful. The class is for beginning/intermediate oil painters (acrylic painters welcome) Discover how to paint feathers, realistic eyes and beaks. Learn how to work with photographs and draw using the grid method or use your computer as a lightbox. You will also learn how to create a Rembrandt style background.