Super Bowl Pick-up Meal from The Lobby for KidSport

KidSport Regina is hosting a fundraiser with Fundraisn for a pick-up meal on Super Bowl Sunday with your choice of a burger & fries (gluten-free bun available) or chicken fingers & fries for $20.40. You can pre-order this deal through fundraisn.com by February 4th with pick-up on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7th during an arranged time slot. It’s a perfect meal for Super Bowl Sunday at home! Who really wants to cook on Super Bowl Sunday? KidSport is proud to be fundraising with a local restaurant through a local online platform during this pandemic.

For more information, visit https://kidsportcanada.ca/saskatchewan/regina/.