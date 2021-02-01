Dine Around Halifax is back! From February 1-28, local restaurants will curate special menus to offer for dine in, take out and delivery to celebrate Halifax’s innovative culinary scene.

Savour special menus from your favourite Halifax restaurants, priced at $10, $20, $30, $40, or $50 – all February long during Dine Around.

Reservations with participating Dine Around restaurants is strongly recommended.

Restaurants have the option to donate $1 or $2 from each Dine Around menu sold to Feed Nova Scotia. Every $2 raised by Dine Around restaurants will allow Feed Nova Scotia to distribute three meals worth of donated food.

See participating restaurants at discoverhalifaxns.com/dinearound