MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB

The Saskatoon Zoo Society Educator will surprise us with a LIVE visit with some favourite furry friends. Also exercise of the month and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Tip of the Month. Prize draw and a “test of your skills” animal quiz!

ONLINE via ZOOM (FREE)

To Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House. Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Closed 12 to 1pm for lunch. Safety of older adults and the public is paramount. We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office. To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.