Event
Feb 18 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB

Where
SCOA - Saskatoon, View Map
When
The Saskatoon Zoo Society Educator will surprise us with a LIVE visit with some favourite furry friends.  Also exercise of the month and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Tip of the Month.  Prize draw and a "test of your skills" animal quiz! ONLINE via ZOOM  (FREE) To Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca 

The Saskatoon Zoo Society Educator will surprise us with a LIVE visit with some favourite furry friends.  Also exercise of the month and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Tip of the Month.  Prize draw and a “test of your skills” animal quiz!

ONLINE via ZOOM  (FREE)

To Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House.  Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Closed 12 to 1pm for lunch.  Safety of older adults and the public is paramount.  We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office.  To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.