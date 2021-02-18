MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB
- Where
- SCOA - Saskatoon, View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-02-2021 13:00 18-02-2021 14:00 America/Toronto MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB
The Saskatoon Zoo Society Educator will surprise us with a LIVE visit with some favourite furry friends. Also exercise of the month and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Tip of the Month. Prize draw and a “test of your skills” animal quiz! ONLINE via ZOOM (FREE) To Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email… Full detailsSCOA - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The Saskatoon Zoo Society Educator will surprise us with a LIVE visit with some favourite furry friends. Also exercise of the month and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Tip of the Month. Prize draw and a “test of your skills” animal quiz!
ONLINE via ZOOM (FREE)
To Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
Our office is now open in the Saskatoon Field House. Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Closed 12 to 1pm for lunch. Safety of older adults and the public is paramount. We ask that visitors wear a mask to access our office. To ensure physical distancing, one visitor at a time will be admitted.