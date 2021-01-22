Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

On now until Wednesday, February 24

This year’s CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day shirt was designed to be worn again and again and carry a message of kindness throughout 2021.

The pandemic has taught us the need to rely on each other, work together, and advocate for others.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today at your nearest London Drugs store.

