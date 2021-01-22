Menu

Virtual
Jan 22 - Feb 24 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

Where
Your nearest London Drugs store - View Map
When
On now until Wednesday, February 24 | Purchase your Pink Shirt Day 2021 at London Drugs | Full details 

Website
https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/

On now until Wednesday, February 24

This year’s CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day shirt was designed to be worn again and again and carry a message of kindness throughout 2021.

The pandemic has taught us the need to rely on each other, work together, and advocate for others.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today at your nearest London Drugs store.