Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-01-2021 00:00 24-02-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021
On now until Wednesday, February 24 | Purchase your Pink Shirt Day 2021 at London Drugs | Full detailsYour nearest London Drugs store - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/
On now until Wednesday, February 24
This year’s CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day shirt was designed to be worn again and again and carry a message of kindness throughout 2021.
The pandemic has taught us the need to rely on each other, work together, and advocate for others.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today at your nearest London Drugs store.