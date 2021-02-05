Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Theater
Feb 5 - Feb 7 4:30 PM - 12:00 PM

do you want what i have got? a craigslist cantata

Where
ONLINE - 1895 Venables St, VancouverBC, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-02-2021 16:30 07-02-2021 12:00 America/Toronto do you want what i have got? a craigslist cantata

Your personal ads, set to music, streamed to your living room. The revolutionary show that brought us all joy and inspiration in tough times last Fall is back! Welcome back the cast of wild and wacky characters from the Craigslist community as they attempt to buy and sell online, all the while longing and searching… Full details 

 ONLINE - 1895 Venables St, VancouverBC, BC The Cultch boxoffice@thecultch.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
Adults
Website
https://thecultch.com/event/a-craigslist-cantata/
Contact
boxoffice@thecultch.com 604 251 1363 (The Cultch)

Your personal ads, set to music, streamed to your living room.

The revolutionary show that brought us all joy and inspiration in tough times last Fall is back! Welcome back the cast of wild and wacky characters from the Craigslist community as they attempt to buy and sell online, all the while longing and searching for human connection.