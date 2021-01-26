How Technology has changed Sexuality, Sexual Abuse and Sexual Offending – Staying Safe Online

This FREE webinar is for parents, grandparents, and teachers regarding how to keep their children safe while online. With CoVid 19, our children are at home more, not meeting up with friends, and therefore on their devices more and exposed to dangers online. Subjects covered: -How pornography changed when it went online and it's effects on audiences, - How sexual offending has been affected by online technologies and how sexual predation has changed. - New techniques by responders and how we are doing to respond to these changes. Guest Speaker: Merlyn Horton, Founder of Safeonline.ca Host: CoSA Vancouver/Fraser Valley is a not-for-profit organization supporting the prevention of sexual crimes in our communities. cosavancouverfraservalley.org.