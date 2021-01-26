What

While our 22nd Annual Corus Radiothon won’t be held in the lobby of the Stollery Children’s Hospital this year, CISN Country 103.9 will still be giving listeners a glimpse into what every day life is like for Stollery families from backyards across Alberta. CISN’s sister stations, CHUCK @ 92.5 and 630 CHED, will also support Radiothon throughout the two-day broadcast with both pre-recorded and live content.

Global Edmonton will also be back, harnessing the power of radio and television together while inspiring new and returning donors to invest in our world-class children’s hospital.

Listen live and pledge your support on January 26 and 27 and don’t forget to RSVP on our 2021 Corus Radiothon Facebook event page to meet some incredible Stollery families and share your words of encouragement and thanks!

Why

Proceeds from this year’s Radiothon will help fund the best people, programs, research and the purchase of much needed specialized equipment to help kids at the Stollery and keep it a world-class Hospital.

In 2020, our generous donors raised more than $1.46 million in gross revenue in just 48 hours!