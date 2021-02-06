Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Musical Adventures

MUSICAL ADVENTURES

AGES 4-6

SATURDAYS: 10:30 – 11:00 AM | Feb 6 – March 13

COST: $60 | INSTRUCTOR: Lindsey White | CLASS LENGTH: 6 Weeks

Does your child love to sing and play? This course is designed to provide a strong musical foundation for learners in a fun-filled environment. Musical concepts including rhythm, melody, dynamics, and basic music notation will be presented through song, games, and activities.

Students will be introduced to a variety of musical selections and instruments while focusing on developing listening skills. Using everyday objects found in the home, we will craft simple instruments for music-making!

Parents should plan to attend the first one or two classes (to facilitate technology/communication needs) and will be encouraged to provide feedback to the instructor. Once the student is participating independently, parents attending the remaining classes would be optional.

Musical Adventures will be a great primer for students who are planning to enroll in individual instrument or voice lessons, or who wish to pursue music in any way in the future. All classes delivered through zoom – so you can join from anywhere!

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/musical-adventures/