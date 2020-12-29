630 CHED supports: The Face of Resilience Fundraiser Raffle

The Face of Resilience Fundraiser Raffle is a digital fundraiser featuring exciting prizes valued at over $20,000!

Help raise much-needed funds for increased program support for the individuals and families in our city who access Boyle Street Community Services. Your contributions, through ticket purchases will help to support the over 40 programs offered by Boyle Street Community Services.

When you purchase a Prize Raffle ticket, you’ll be entered for the chance to win one of two exciting prizes:

A 2020 Chevrolet Spark from FlipQuick AND a year of free car washes from Rainbow Car Wash!

OR

A $10,000 shopping spree from The Brick!

Don’t forget your ticket for our 50/50 Cash Raffle!

CASH RAFFLE: You have the chance to win up to $50,000 by purchasing a ticket for our 50/50 Cash Raffle!

Ticket Sales: Start Tuesday, December 29th, 2020

Raffle Draw Date: Friday, February 26th, 2021