STRIDE Burnaby Arts Festival is your connection to local arts and culture. Running from January 16 – 30, 2021 STRIDE offers educational, entertaining and provocative virtual programs plus safe ‘in-real-life’ experiences all designed to renew our connections with the arts and with each other. Burnaby is a creative and connected community abuzz with art and artists and we have so many ways for you to add art to your lives during and even after the festival. Attend a virtual live music concert or artist studio tour! Participate in a workshop and make some art of your own! Grab your umbrella and explore the STRIDE poetry zone before you visit the numerous local businesses exhibiting Burnaby-made art. You might just find the perfect piece to brighten your home! On January 16, you are welcome to join our Opening Night Reception on Zoom along with the Mayor of Burnaby, some other special guests and the public, starting from 7:30 pm. Made by neighbours for neighbours, STRIDE is part arts festival, part community catalyst, and all fun. Let’s celebrate Burnaby’s art and soul! Please visit the STRIDE website at WWW.WEAREBURNABY.COM to learn more. Meet our artists in the Profiles section, then check out our map and schedule to make your own STRIDE action plan. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook @strideburnabyarts.