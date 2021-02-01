FEBRUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging
WATERCOLOUR ART CLASS WITH ALISON MONTGOMERY – Become familiar with watercolour materials and techniques while creating a painting of a simple subject. Monday, February 1st, 1:00pm to 3:00pm, via ZOOM, SUPPLIES NOT INCLUDED, cost $60.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
COOKING WITH D’REEN – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a little Bite! D’reen will step you through a series of delicious appetizers that will impress your friends and loved ones. Wednesday, February 10th, 1:00pm to 2:30pm, via ZOOM, cost $45.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin.scoa.ca
GET A BANG FOR YOUR BUCK! – D’reen will step you through three incredibly scrumptious meals, all made from one chicken! Now that’s one thrifty chick! Wednesday, February 24th, 1:00pm to 2:30pm, via ZOOM, cost $45.00. To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin.scoa.ca