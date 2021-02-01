Menu

Event
Feb 1 - Feb 24 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

FEBRUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging

Where
SCOA - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-02-2021 13:00 24-02-2021 14:30 America/Toronto FEBRUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging

WATERCOLOUR ART CLASS WITH ALISON MONTGOMERY – Become familiar with watercolour materials and techniques while creating a painting of a simple subject.  Monday, February 1st, 1:00pm to 3:00pm, via ZOOM, SUPPLIES NOT INCLUDED, cost $60.00.  To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

COOKING WITH D’REEN – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a little Bite!  D’reen will step you through a series of delicious appetizers that will impress your friends and loved ones.  Wednesday, February 10th, 1:00pm to 2:30pm, via ZOOM, cost $45.00.  To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin.scoa.ca

GET A BANG FOR YOUR BUCK! – D’reen will step you through three incredibly scrumptious meals, all made from one chicken!  Now that’s one thrifty chick!  Wednesday, February 24th, 1:00pm to 2:30pm, via ZOOM, cost $45.00.  To register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin.scoa.ca

 