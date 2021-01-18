Fiddling Around
FIDDLING AROUND 2-3 years of violin or fiddling experience Mondays | January 11-March 29 | 6:00-7:00pm Instructor: Kyle Burghout | Location: Your Own Home! Cost: Free Join Kyle Burghout, a North American Irish Fiddle Champion, for a weekly session of learning new fiddling repertoire. You will explore a variety of genres, including Manitoba fiddling, Scottish…
FIDDLING AROUND
2-3 years of violin or fiddling experience
Mondays | January 11-March 29 | 6:00-7:00pm
Instructor: Kyle Burghout | Location: Your Own Home!
Cost: Free
Join Kyle Burghout, a North American Irish Fiddle Champion, for a weekly session of learning new fiddling repertoire. You will explore a variety of genres, including Manitoba fiddling, Scottish and Irish pieces. This class is intended for those who have at least 2-3 years of violin or fiddling experience and are looking to explore new repertoire and make new friends.
Brought to you by the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and Safe at Home MB.
For more information and registration go to, https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/