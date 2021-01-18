FIDDLING AROUND

2-3 years of violin or fiddling experience

Mondays | January 11-March 29 | 6:00-7:00pm

Instructor: Kyle Burghout | Location: Your Own Home!

Cost: Free

Join Kyle Burghout, a North American Irish Fiddle Champion, for a weekly session of learning new fiddling repertoire. You will explore a variety of genres, including Manitoba fiddling, Scottish and Irish pieces. This class is intended for those who have at least 2-3 years of violin or fiddling experience and are looking to explore new repertoire and make new friends.

Brought to you by the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and Safe at Home MB.

For more information and registration go to, https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/