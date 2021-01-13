OLD TYME AFTERNOONS

Children and Adults of all ages

Wednesdays | January 13-March 31 | 2:00-3:00pm

Instructor: Stephen Kiz | Location: Your Own Home!

Cost: Free

Join Stephen for an afternoon of toe tapping music that is fun, familiar, and nostalgic. Hear everything from eastern European polka music to classic favourites complete with storytelling and fun facts. We dare you to try and stay in your chair.

Brought to you by the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and Safe at Home MB.

For more information and registration go to, https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/