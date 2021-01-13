Old Tyme Afternoons
- When
-
Add to Calendar 13-01-2021 14:00 31-03-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Old Tyme Afternoons
OLD TYME AFTERNOONS Children and Adults of all ages Wednesdays | January 13-March 31 | 2:00-3:00pm Instructor: Stephen Kiz | Location: Your Own Home! Cost: Free Join Stephen for an afternoon of toe tapping music that is fun, familiar, and nostalgic. Hear everything from eastern European polka music to classic favourites complete with storytelling and… Full detailsYour Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts info@mcma.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 3+
- Contact
- info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)
OLD TYME AFTERNOONS
Children and Adults of all ages
Wednesdays | January 13-March 31 | 2:00-3:00pm
Instructor: Stephen Kiz | Location: Your Own Home!
Cost: Free
Join Stephen for an afternoon of toe tapping music that is fun, familiar, and nostalgic. Hear everything from eastern European polka music to classic favourites complete with storytelling and fun facts. We dare you to try and stay in your chair.
Brought to you by the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and Safe at Home MB.
For more information and registration go to, https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/