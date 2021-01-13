Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Jan 13 - Mar 31 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Old Tyme Afternoons

Where
Your Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-01-2021 14:00 31-03-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Old Tyme Afternoons

OLD TYME AFTERNOONS Children and Adults of all ages Wednesdays | January 13-March 31 | 2:00-3:00pm Instructor: Stephen Kiz | Location: Your Own Home! Cost: Free Join Stephen for an afternoon of toe tapping music that is fun, familiar, and nostalgic. Hear everything from eastern European polka music to classic favourites complete with storytelling and… Full details 

 Your Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts info@mcma.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
3+
Website
https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/
Contact
info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)

OLD TYME AFTERNOONS
Children and Adults of all ages
Wednesdays | January 13-March 31 | 2:00-3:00pm
Instructor: Stephen Kiz | Location: Your Own Home!
Cost: Free

Join Stephen for an afternoon of toe tapping music that is fun, familiar, and nostalgic. Hear everything from eastern European polka music to classic favourites complete with storytelling and fun facts. We dare you to try and stay in your chair.

Brought to you by the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and Safe at Home MB.

For more information and registration go to, https://mcma.ca/music-equals-program/safe-at-home-programs/