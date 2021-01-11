Art Exhibits: ALLEN SAPP (Early Works) and ERNEST LINDNER (Sketches)

Art Placement is pleased to present an exhibition highlighting a beautiful selection of early Allen Sapp paintings from a private collection, including several works from 1969, the year of Sapp’s landmark debut solo exhibition at the Mendel Art Gallery. Allen Sapp (1928-2015) is one of Saskatchewan’s most renowned artists. A visual story-teller who captured scenes of life on his reserve with tremendous sincerity and empathy. His now-iconic paintings have forever recorded a part of the history of the Plains Cree people, a first-hand telling of the colonial narrative from the indigenous perspective. Sapp received numerous awards throughout his life including the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the Order of Canada, the Saskatchewan Arts Board Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Royal Canadian Academy of Art. As early as 1986, he was recognized at the national level, as a senior artist “whose contributions to the present renaissance of native art and culture will only be measured by history.”

Art Placement presents an exhibition featuring a series of Ernest Lindner sketches that have just arrived at the gallery. Lindner is one of the most important figures in the history of art in Saskatchewan. Presenting a variety of his most iconic subjects, including forest interiors and tree stumps, these coloured sketches demonstrate his incredible skill as a draughtsman, with an energy and looseness befitting the medium. Alongside these works are a collection of prints, also by Lindner, as well as select drawings and paintings by Louise Cook, Reta Cowley, and Clint Hunker, whose styles echo the quality of mark-making in Lindner’s sketches.

Both these exhibitions are on view now and open to drop-in visitors. For the health and safety of all, we are limiting the number of people in the gallery at all times. Drop-in visitors are welcome, but please be advised that you may have to wait outside if we are at capacity when you arrive. Alternatively, we are happy to book appointments for those who are interested in doing so. Book a visit and your space in the gallery at that time will be guaranteed. Please call 306-664-3385 ext. 2 during regular hours or email gallery@artplacement.com to make an appointment.