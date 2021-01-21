A Trauma Informed Discussion About Interpersonal Violence

Join us for University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre’s second of a three part series on domestic violence.

Guest speaker:

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Haskell will focus on the neurobiological impacts of trauma.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

12-2 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Register at: https://www.ufv.ca/peace-and-reconciliation/events/