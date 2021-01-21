Menu

Advertisement
Virtual
Jan 21 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

A Trauma Informed Discussion About Interpersonal Violence

Where
Zoom - 33844 King Road, Abbotsford, BC View Map
When
Join us for University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre’s second of a three part series on domestic violence. Guest speaker: Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Haskell will focus on the neurobiological impacts of trauma. Thursday, January 21, 2021 12-2 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) Register at: https://www.ufv.ca/peace-and-reconciliation/events/ Full details 

Website
http://ufv.ca/parc
Contact
parc@ufv.ca (UFV PARC)

Join us for University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre’s second of a three part series on domestic violence.

Guest speaker:

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Haskell will focus on the neurobiological impacts of trauma.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

12-2 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Register at: https://www.ufv.ca/peace-and-reconciliation/events/