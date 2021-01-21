A Trauma Informed Discussion About Interpersonal Violence
- When
-
Add to Calendar 21-01-2021 12:00 21-01-2021 14:00 America/Toronto A Trauma Informed Discussion About Interpersonal Violence
Join us for University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre’s second of a three part series on domestic violence. Guest speaker: Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Haskell will focus on the neurobiological impacts of trauma. Thursday, January 21, 2021 12-2 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) Register at: https://www.ufv.ca/peace-and-reconciliation/events/ Full detailsZoom - 33844 King Road, Abbotsford, BC UFV PARC parc@ufv.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://ufv.ca/parc
- Contact
- parc@ufv.ca (UFV PARC)
Join us for University of the Fraser Valley Peace and Reconciliation Centre’s second of a three part series on domestic violence.
Guest speaker:
Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Lori Haskell will focus on the neurobiological impacts of trauma.
Thursday, January 21, 2021
12-2 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST)
Register at: https://www.ufv.ca/peace-and-reconciliation/events/