Event
Feb 12 - Feb 15 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sackville Snow Days Festival

Where
Sackville, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-02-2021 06:00 15-02-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Sackville Snow Days Festival

An annual winter festival that runs during the February long weekend! Full details 

 Sackville, Nova Scotia
Website
https://sackvillebusiness.com/sackville-snow-days-festival
Contact
info@sackvillebusiness.com (902)252-3099 (Sackville Business Association)

The Sackville Snow Days is our annual winter festival that runs during the February long weekend. Led by the Sackville Business Association, countless community groups, organizations, businesses and volunteers come together to create a winter fun weekend for the whole family.

 