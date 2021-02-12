Sackville Snow Days Festival
An annual winter festival that runs during the February long weekend! Full detailsSackville, Nova Scotia Sackville Business Association info@sackvillebusiness.com
- info@sackvillebusiness.com (902)252-3099 (Sackville Business Association)
The Sackville Snow Days is our annual winter festival that runs during the February long weekend. Led by the Sackville Business Association, countless community groups, organizations, businesses and volunteers come together to create a winter fun weekend for the whole family.