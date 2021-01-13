Menu

Virtual
Jan 13 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

A Walk in on Ontario Winter

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-01-2021 10:00 13-01-2021 11:00 America/Toronto A Walk in on Ontario Winter

Brr! Winter in Ontario is chilly! Join forest school educator Lisa Howey-Louter for a walk through a snowy, wintery forest in Ontario and see what we can discover. Wednesday, January 13, 10:00 am to 11:00 am Register on Eventbrite This virtual program is family-friendly and suitable for ages 5 and up. While this program is… Full details 

 Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre ecocentre@dnv.org
Ages
5+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca/
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 604-990-3755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
