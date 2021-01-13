A Walk in on Ontario Winter
- When
-
Brr! Winter in Ontario is chilly! Join forest school educator Lisa Howey-Louter for a walk through a snowy, wintery forest in Ontario and see what we can discover. Wednesday, January 13, 10:00 am to 11:00 am Register on Eventbrite This virtual program is family-friendly and suitable for ages 5 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.
- Ages
- 5+
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 604-990-3755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
