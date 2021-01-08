Global BC sponsors Vancouver Short Film Festival
The Vancouver Short Film Festival is back for its 2021 edition, which will highlight some of the most innovative and original films British Columbia has to offer.
Looking for some drama? Need a laugh? Craving a conversation-starting documentary?
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VSFF.com