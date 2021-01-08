Menu

Theater
Jan 8 - Jan 24

Global BC sponsors Vancouver Short Film Festival

Online - BC View Map
January 22 to 24

January 22 to 24 | Online | Full details 

https://www.vsff.com/

January 22 to 24
Online

The Vancouver Short Film Festival is back for its 2021 edition, which will highlight some of the most innovative and original films British Columbia has to offer.

Looking for some drama? Need a laugh? Craving a conversation-starting documentary?

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VSFF.com