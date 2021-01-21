MAYFAIR HUB CLUB: Giddy Up With Partner, Come Dance With Us!
- When
-
Add to Calendar 21-01-2021 13:00 21-01-2021 14:00 America/Toronto MAYFAIR HUB CLUB: Giddy Up With Partner, Come Dance With Us!
Online Via ZOOM. Kick up your toes with this low impact line dance class. Also presentation from SCOA Globe Walk “Great Trail”, pharmacy tip of the month and prize draw. Cost is FREE. To Register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Full detailsMayfair Hub Club - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Online Via ZOOM.
Kick up your toes with this low impact line dance class. Also presentation from SCOA Globe Walk “Great Trail”, pharmacy tip of the month and prize draw.
Cost is FREE. To Register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca