SCHOOL BREAK CAMPS (Ages 10 to 14)

TABLE TENNIS – February 16th, 9:00am to 12:00noon (Registration Code CD1380-01). SOCCER & BASKETBALL – February 16th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Registration Code CD1380-02). DANCE & CONDITIONING – February 17th, 9:00am to 12:00noon (Registration Code CD1380-03). METIS JIGGING – February 17th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Registration Code CD1380-04). SELF-DEFENCE – February 18th, 9:00am to 12:00noon (Registration Code CD1380-05). WHEELCHAIR SLEDGE HOCKEY & FLOOR HOCKEY – February 18th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Registration Code CD1380-06).

GET ACTIVE DURING THE SCHOOL BREAK! LEARN NEW SPORTS AND ACTIVITIES LED BY QUALIFIED INSTRUCTORS. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. SIGN UP FOR AS MANY SESSIONS AS YOU LIKE. (All sessions are held at Cosmo Civic Centre at 3130 Laurier Drive).

For more information call 306-975-3378. Register online at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call or visit any Leisure Centre.