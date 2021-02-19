Menu

Festival
Feb 19 - Feb 28 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 19-02-2021 00:00 28-02-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

February 19 to 28 | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival info@vimff.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://vimff.org/
Contact
info@vimff.org (Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival)

February 19 to 28
Virtual

Join us virtually to enjoy over 45 films about: climbing, snowsports, the environment, mountain culture, adventure and more!

There will also be interactive online workshops with top experts in their field.

Connect with the outdoor community and don’t miss this inspirational line-up of films and adventurers.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VIMFF.org