Global BC sponsors Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival
- When
-
- Website
- https://vimff.org/
- Contact
- info@vimff.org (Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival)
Join us virtually to enjoy over 45 films about: climbing, snowsports, the environment, mountain culture, adventure and more!
There will also be interactive online workshops with top experts in their field.
Connect with the outdoor community and don’t miss this inspirational line-up of films and adventurers.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VIMFF.org