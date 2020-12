WINTER PLAY PROGRAM (FREE – ALL ARE WELCOME)

WINTER WONDERLAND SCAVENGER HUNT (6 to 12 years old) GAMES AND SONGS WILL HAVE YOU EXPLORING THE BEAUTY OF THE COMMUNITY PARK WHILE ALSO LEARNING FUN FACTS ABOUT YOUR WINTER SURROUNDINGS. PARENTS/GUARDIANS ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SESSION.

Adelaide Park Recreation Unit (10 Mackenzie Crescent)

Saturday, January 16th – 1:00pm to 2:00pm CD1642-01. Saturday, January 16th – 2:15pm to 3:15pm CD1642-01. Saturday, January 16th – 3:30pm to 4:30pm CD1642-03.

Westview Heights Recreation Unit (2230 Richardson Road)

Saturday, February 13th – 1:00pm to 2:00pm CD1642-04. Saturday, February 13th – 2:15pm to 3:15pm CD1642-05. Saturday, February 13th – 3:30pm to 4:30pm CD1642-06.

College Park Recreation Unit (131 Campion Crescent)

Saturday, February 27th – 1:00pm to 2:00pm CD1642-07. Saturday, February 27th – 2:15pm to 3:15pm CD1642-08. Saturday, February 27th – 3:30pm to 4:30pm CD1642-09.

WINTER SPORT SAMPLER (6 to 12 years old) TRY OUT SOME OF THE GREAT WINTER SPORTS THAT MAKE US LOOK FORWARD TO WINTER. ALTAI SKIING, SNOWSKATING, SNOWSHOEING, SNOWFEET (A NEW SKATE/SKI HYBRID) AND TOBOGGANNING WILL BE OFFERED IN A COMMUNITY PARK.

Cosmo Civic Centre (3130 Laurier Drive)

Saturday, January 23rd – 1:00pm to 4:00pm CD1641-01. Saturday, January 30th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm CD1641-02. Saturday, February 6th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm CD1641-03.

Each session is a great way for children to stay active while learning and developing skills in classic Canadian or Indigenous winter sports. All equipment is provided. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. VISIT leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call 306-975-2800. SESSIONS WILL BE CANCELLED IF THE TEMPERATURE REACHES -25C OR BELOW WITH THE WINDCHILL.

For more information, call 306-975-3378. SESSIONS SPONSORED BY ESCAPE SPORTS SASKATOON.