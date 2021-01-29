Coldsnap – the prince george winter music festival 2021

Coldsnap 2021 Coldstream (a livestream festival) The Coldsnap elves have been hard at work assembling an amazing roster of artists that will perform live in Prince George from January 29 to February 6, 2021. We will present two artists per night, starting at 7:30 pm PST, while our Coldsnap for Kids concert on Sunday, January 31 will start at 1 pm PST. The performers are so excited to be able to play for our audience, and our roster includes the likes of Kym Gouchie, Maureen Washington, Blue Moon Marquee, Pharis and Jason Romero, and Smithers’s adopted son Alex Cuba! In addition to nine nights of exceptional evening entertainment, we will also present a series of instructional daytime workshops that will focus on the magic of making music, details of which will be released soon. We are so very excited to be entering into the livestream form of sharing music with our community. Visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @coldsnapfest for updates. There will be no cover charge to view these performances, thanks to the generosity of our wonderful funders and sponsors.