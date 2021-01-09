Scouts Canada – 1st BX Group Christmas Tree Pick-up & Bottle Drive Fundraiser

1st BX Scouting 7th Annual Christmas Tree pickup & bottle drive fundraiser. We will pick up trees for a minimum $10.00 donation and also any bottles/can people would like to donate.

To have your name on our pick up list, please call and leave your address and phone number

Doug – 250.550.1801 or Dave 250.542.3654. On Saturday, January 9 between 9:00 am to 2:30 pm you can also drop off any bottles/cans at Beairsto Elementary parking lot. (across from Tim Hortons on 27th street)