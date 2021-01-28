Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Intro to Theory

INTRO TO THEORY

ADULTS & YOUTH AGES 16+

THURSDAYS: 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Jan 28 – Feb 18

COST: $90 | INSTRUCTOR: Michele Beaumont | CLASS LENGTH: 4 Weeks

Theory can be daunting for any musician to dive into – but it doesn’t have to be. With this Introduction to Theory class, you can learn the basics of theory in a fun, supportive environment. No need for prerequisites – we begin with the basics.

The 4 week session will present the basic concepts of music theory: the Musical Alphabet, the Grand Staff, basic rhythmic notation, simple time signatures, note placement on the staff, half steps, whole steps, sharps and flats, the major scales up to one sharp or one flat and the major chords in those keys.

If participants would so choose, they can opt into subsequent sessions that would cover: major and minor keys up to 3 sharps or 3 flats, the major and minor chords in those keys, intervals, rhythm, music analysis, melody writing and transposition.

The class is delivered virtually through Zoom. Worksheets will be provided in PDF format and will need to be printed. No other books or materials are required.

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/introduction-to-musical-theory/