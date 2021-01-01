Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards 2021Event Ended
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-01-2021 00:00 01-15-2021 17:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards 2021
Nomination ends January 15 at 5pm | Full detailsBC Jena Fair jfair@ywcavan.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- jfair@ywcavan.org 604-895-5768 (Jena Fair)
Nomination ends January 15 at 5 PM
Nominations for the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards are now open.
Help celebrate the people and organizations that are making a difference across Metro Vancouver by nominating today.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at YWCAWomenOfDistinction.org