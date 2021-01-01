Menu

Other
Jan 1, 2021 12:00 AM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors YWCA Women of Distinction Awards 2021

Event Ended
Where
BC View Map
When
01-01-2021 00:00 01-15-2021 17:00

Nomination ends January 15 at 5pm | Full details 

 jfair@ywcavan.org
Website
https://ywcavan.org/programs/women-distinction-awards/nominations
Contact
jfair@ywcavan.org 604-895-5768 (Jena Fair)

Nomination ends January 15 at 5 PM

Nominations for the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards are now open.

Help celebrate the people and organizations that are making a difference across Metro Vancouver by nominating today.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at YWCAWomenOfDistinction.org