Other
Jan 1, 2021 12:00 AM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in BC

Event Ended
Where
Across BC - BC View Map
When
Month of January | Full details 

Website
https://alzheimer.ca/bc/en/take-action/change-minds/alzheimers-awareness-month
Contact
info@alzheimerbc.org 1-800-667-3742 (Alzheimer Society of B.C.)

Month of January

Learn more about Alzheimer’s this January.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Join the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and help change the future for people living with dementia and for caregivers.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at ALZbc.org/Future