Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Alzheimer's Awareness Month in BC
Across BC - BC
info@alzheimerbc.org 1-800-667-3742 (Alzheimer Society of B.C.)
Month of January
Learn more about Alzheimer’s this January.
January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Join the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and help change the future for people living with dementia and for caregivers.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at ALZbc.org/Future