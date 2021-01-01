Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Vancouver Sun Run 2021
April 18 to 30
Virtual
The 37th Vancouver Sun Run returns in April – virtually!
While there will not be an in-person race, you can still join thousands of others as you accomplish your goals and cross the finish line.
Register today as early bird pricing ends January 31.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at VancouverSunRun.com