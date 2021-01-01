Menu

Other
Jan 1 - Jan 8 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Vancouver Sun Run 2021

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Pre-register before January 31 | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://www.vancouversunrun.com/
Contact
info@vancouversunrun.com (Vancouver Sun Run)

April 18 to 30
Virtual

The 37th Vancouver Sun Run returns in April – virtually!

While there will not be an in-person race, you can still join thousands of others as you accomplish your goals and cross the finish line.

Register today as early bird pricing ends January 31.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at VancouverSunRun.com