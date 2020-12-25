Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Dec 25, 2020 12:00 AM

Children’s Health Centre Renewal Campaign

Event Ended
Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-12-2020 00:00 12-31-2020 23:59 America/Toronto Children’s Health Centre Renewal Campaign

Donate today until December 31 | Full details 

 Online - BC Surrey Hospitals Foundation info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/our-campaigns/childrens-health-centre-campaign/
Contact
info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com 604-588-3371 (Surrey Hospitals Foundation)

On now until December 31

Help Surrey Hospitals Foundation reach their goal!

The foundation is raising $6 million dollars to renew the regional Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital. With less than $250,000 till their goal, they need our help!

Donate today at SurreyHospitalsFoundation.com/Children