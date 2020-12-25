Children’s Health Centre Renewal CampaignEvent Ended
- Where
- Online - BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-12-2020 00:00 12-31-2020 23:59 America/Toronto Children’s Health Centre Renewal Campaign
Donate today until December 31 | Full detailsOnline - BC Surrey Hospitals Foundation info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com 604-588-3371 (Surrey Hospitals Foundation)
On now until December 31
Help Surrey Hospitals Foundation reach their goal!
The foundation is raising $6 million dollars to renew the regional Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital. With less than $250,000 till their goal, they need our help!
Donate today at SurreyHospitalsFoundation.com/Children