Rotary Club of Rossland “100 Rosslanders Who Care”

This event runs through the end the of January where we are asking 100 Rosslanders to pledge $100 with a goal of collecting $10,000.

Local non-profit organizations apply to Rossland Rotary to become eligible charities with 5 being choosen to go to the final stage . The 5 finalist will present virtually to the 100 donors why they feel their project is most worthy of the prize being up to $10,000.

The 100 then vote for their favorite project and the non-profit with the most votes is awarded the prize of up to $10,000.

Details can be found at the Rossland Rotary Facebook Page