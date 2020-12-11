Global BC sponsors Aging Well, Planning Well Initiative for Seniors

Available Online Now

The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice and multiple partners are delighted to announce the launch of the Aging Well, Planning Well initiative for seniors.

Check out the website for articles and videos on health, finances, and life planning.

Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod from Canada’s BodyBreak have a fun exercise video!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at AgeWellPlanWell.ca