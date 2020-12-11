Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Dec 11 - Dec 25 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Aging Well, Planning Well Initiative for Seniors

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-12-2020 00:00 25-12-2020 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Aging Well, Planning Well Initiative for Seniors

Available Online Now | Full details 

 Online - BC Meghann Coughlan Hernàndez mcoughlan@divisionsbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://agewellplanwell.ca/
Contact
mcoughlan@divisionsbc.ca 604-746-3302 (Meghann Coughlan Hernàndez)

Available Online Now

The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice and multiple partners are delighted to announce the launch of the Aging Well, Planning Well initiative for seniors.

Check out the website for articles and videos on health, finances, and life planning.

Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod from Canada’s BodyBreak have a fun exercise video!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at AgeWellPlanWell.ca

 