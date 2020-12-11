Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Sports
Dec 11 - Dec 25 12:00 AM

Global BC supports WHL T’s for Toys

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-12-2020 00:00 25-12-2020 00:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports WHL T’s for Toys

Available Online Now | Full details 

 Online - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://whl.ca/TsForToys

Available now

Help the WHL Mascots Unite for Community.

The WHL and the five BC hockey teams (Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Vancouver Giants, Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals) are raising funds for children with their T’s for Toys campaign.

When you buy a t-shirt, partial proceeds will go to ensuring as many children as possible receive toys this holiday season.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at WHL.ca/TsForToys