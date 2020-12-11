Global BC supports WHL T’s for Toys

Available now

Help the WHL Mascots Unite for Community.

The WHL and the five BC hockey teams (Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Vancouver Giants, Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals) are raising funds for children with their T’s for Toys campaign.

When you buy a t-shirt, partial proceeds will go to ensuring as many children as possible receive toys this holiday season.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at WHL.ca/TsForToys