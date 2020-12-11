Global BC sponsors Goh Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage’
December 18 to January 2
Virtual | Full details at GohNutracker.com
All ages
https://www.gohnutcracker.com/
nutcracker@gohballet.com 604-872-4014
December 18 to January 2
Join Goh Ballet virtually to celebrate the holidays and experience the magic of ‘The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage’.
Enjoy a special screening of an original story on film from the comfort of home.
Sign up to access the exclusive film release available for a limited time in December via online.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at GohNutracker.com