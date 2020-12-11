Menu

Virtual
Dec 11 - Dec 18 12:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Goh Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage’

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-12-2020 12:00 18-12-2020 12:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Goh Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage’

December 18 to January 2 | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker Beyond the Stage nutcracker@gohballet.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.gohnutcracker.com/
Contact
nutcracker@gohballet.com 604-872-4014 (Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker Beyond the Stage)

December 18 to January 2

Join Goh Ballet virtually to celebrate the holidays and experience the magic of ‘The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage’.

Enjoy a special screening of an original story on film from the comfort of home.

Sign up to access the exclusive film release available for a limited time in December via online.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at GohNutracker.com